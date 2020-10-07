Electro-Sensors (NASDAQ:ELSE) Shares Gap Down to $8.50

Electro-Sensors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELSE) shares gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $8.50, but opened at $6.50. Electro-Sensors shares last traded at $5.75, with a volume of 45,501 shares changing hands.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.90 million, a P/E ratio of 425.21 and a beta of 0.54.

Electro-Sensors (NASDAQ:ELSE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. Electro-Sensors had a return on equity of 0.33% and a net margin of 0.52%. The firm had revenue of $2.09 million for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Electro-Sensors stock. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in Electro-Sensors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELSE) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 9,816 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 0.29% of Electro-Sensors at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.11% of the company’s stock.

Electro-Sensors Company Profile (NASDAQ:ELSE)

Electro-Sensors, Inc manufactures and sells industrial production monitoring and process control systems. It manufactures and sells various monitoring systems that measure machine production and operation rates, as well as systems that regulate the speed of related machines in production processes. The company's speed monitoring systems include a line of products that measure production counts or rates, such as parts, gallons, or board feet; and alarm systems, tachometers, and other devices that translate impulses from the sensors.

