Electric & Gas Technology (OTCMKTS:ELGT) versus Transcat (OTCMKTS:TRNS) Head-To-Head Review

Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS) and Electric & Gas Technology (OTCMKTS:ELGT) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, dividends and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Get Transcat alerts:

This table compares Transcat and Electric & Gas Technology’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Transcat $173.10 million 1.24 $8.07 million $1.08 26.85 Electric & Gas Technology N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Transcat has higher revenue and earnings than Electric & Gas Technology.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Transcat and Electric & Gas Technology, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Transcat 0 0 5 0 3.00 Electric & Gas Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A

Transcat currently has a consensus price target of $36.70, indicating a potential upside of 26.55%. Given Transcat’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Transcat is more favorable than Electric & Gas Technology.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

70.6% of Transcat shares are held by institutional investors. 7.9% of Transcat shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 17.7% of Electric & Gas Technology shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Transcat and Electric & Gas Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Transcat 4.21% 10.91% 5.94% Electric & Gas Technology N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Transcat beats Electric & Gas Technology on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Transcat

Transcat, Inc. provides calibration and laboratory instrument services in North America and internationally. It operates in two segments, Service and Distribution. The Service segment offers calibration, repair, inspection, analytical qualification, preventative maintenance, consulting, and other related services. This segment also provides CalTrak, a proprietary document and asset management software that is used to integrate and manage the workflow of its calibration service centers and customers' assets; CalTrak Online, which provides its customers with Web-based asset management capability, as well as a safe and secure off-site archive of calibration and other service records; and Compliance, Control and Cost, a cloud-based customer portal and asset management tool. The Distribution segment sells and rents test, measurement, and control instruments for customers' test and measurement instrumentation needs. This segment markets and sells its products through Website, digital and print advertising, proactive outbound sales, and an inbound call center. The company provides services and products to highly regulated industries, principally life science, which includes companies in the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, medical device, and other FDA-regulated industries; and additional industries, including industrial manufacturing, oil and gas and alternative energy, aerospace and defense, and other industries that require accuracy in processes and confirmation of the capabilities of their equipment. Transcat, Inc. was founded in 1964 and is headquartered in Rochester, New York.

About Electric & Gas Technology

Electric & Gas Technology, Inc. engages in the provision of sheet metal fabrication and assembly solutions. It provides atmospheric water and water equipment, natural gas equipment, and electric meter enclosures and poli-line hardware. The company was founded on March 18, 1985 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

Receive News & Ratings for Transcat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transcat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.