Eiger Biopharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:EIGR) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.60 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Eiger Biopharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:EIGR) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.60) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Eiger Biopharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.68) to ($0.53). Eiger Biopharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($0.76) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Eiger Biopharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($1.31) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.27) to ($0.37). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($1.45) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.11) to ($0.73). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Eiger Biopharmaceuticals.

Eiger Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EIGR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by $0.11.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on EIGR. BidaskClub upgraded Eiger Biopharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, September 19th. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Eiger Biopharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Eiger Biopharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH restated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Eiger Biopharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.33.

In other Eiger Biopharmaceuticals news, Director Jeffrey S. Glenn acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.46 per share, for a total transaction of $114,600.00. Company insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Eiger Biopharmaceuticals by 167.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,213 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 4,513 shares during the period. Man Group plc purchased a new stake in Eiger Biopharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $117,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Eiger Biopharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $127,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Eiger Biopharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $139,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Eiger Biopharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $140,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EIGR traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $8.60. The stock had a trading volume of 2,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 404,911. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.20 and its 200 day moving average is $9.80. Eiger Biopharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $4.55 and a 12-month high of $15.82. The company has a current ratio of 6.03, a quick ratio of 6.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $245.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.14 and a beta of 1.59.

Eiger Biopharmaceuticals Company Profile

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of targeted therapies for rare diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's lead program is Lonafarnib, an orally bioavailable, small molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trial for treating hepatitis delta virus (HDV) infection.

