Eidoo Price Tops $0.75 on Major Exchanges (EDO)

Eidoo (CURRENCY:EDO) traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on October 7th. Eidoo has a total market capitalization of $43.06 million and $597,644.00 worth of Eidoo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Eidoo token can now be purchased for about $0.75 or 0.00007978 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Eidoo has traded up 16.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Eidoo alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001388 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00020284 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.53 or 0.00042628 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00006983 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009414 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $514.84 or 0.04845281 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.09 or 0.00057285 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.40 or 0.00032001 BTC.

Eidoo Token Profile

Eidoo (EDO) is a token. Its genesis date was October 2nd, 2017. Eidoo’s total supply is 59,634,176 tokens and its circulating supply is 57,334,955 tokens. The Reddit community for Eidoo is /r/eidooapp/ . Eidoo’s official Twitter account is @eidoo_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Eidoo’s official website is eidoo.io

Eidoo Token Trading

Eidoo can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Eidoo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Eidoo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Eidoo using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Eidoo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Eidoo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.