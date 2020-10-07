Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) Shares Up 7.6%

Editas Medicine Inc (NASDAQ:EDIT) shot up 7.6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $29.50 and last traded at $29.14. 732,151 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 24% from the average session volume of 959,648 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.07.

Several brokerages have commented on EDIT. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Editas Medicine from $46.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Editas Medicine from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Editas Medicine in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Editas Medicine in a report on Friday, June 12th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Editas Medicine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.33.

The firm has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of -12.17 and a beta of 2.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $32.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.61.

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.37. Editas Medicine had a negative net margin of 404.88% and a negative return on equity of 46.57%. The business had revenue of $10.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.69) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 361.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Editas Medicine Inc will post -2.69 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Cynthia Collins sold 1,976 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.66, for a total transaction of $72,440.16. Also, EVP Charles Albright sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.29, for a total transaction of $352,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,345,784.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,976 shares of company stock valued at $522,000 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Editas Medicine by 22.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,760,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,395,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048,440 shares during the period. Avidity Partners Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Editas Medicine during the second quarter valued at about $17,748,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Editas Medicine by 18.6% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,704,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,413,000 after buying an additional 267,500 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in shares of Editas Medicine by 45.4% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 607,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,039,000 after buying an additional 189,600 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Editas Medicine by 17.2% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 773,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,868,000 after buying an additional 113,677 shares during the period. 86.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Editas Medicine, Inc operates as a clinical stage genome editing company. The company focuses on developing transformative genomic medicines to treat a range of serious diseases. It develops a proprietary genome editing platform based on CRISPR technology to target genetically addressable diseases and therapeutic areas.

