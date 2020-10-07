Ediston Property Investment (LON:EPIC) Shares Gap Down to $50.00

Ediston Property Investment Co PLC (LON:EPIC)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $50.00, but opened at $45.96. Ediston Property Investment shares last traded at $48.89, with a volume of 67,635 shares changing hands.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 51.39 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 50.28. The firm has a market cap of $103.98 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.09. The company has a current ratio of 5.18, a quick ratio of 5.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.33.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 10th were given a GBX 0.33 ($0.00) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 10th. This represents a yield of 0.65%. Ediston Property Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.09%.

Ediston Property Investment Company plc a real estate investment trust externally managed by Ediston Properties Ltd. The firm invest in commercial property of United Kingdom. It was founded in 2014 and is based in Edinburgh, United Kingdom.

