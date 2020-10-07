Edison Nation (NASDAQ:EDNT) Shares Gap Down to $1.80

Edison Nation Inc (NASDAQ:EDNT) shares gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $1.80, but opened at $1.70. Edison Nation shares last traded at $1.70, with a volume of 300 shares traded.
The company has a market capitalization of $19.33 million, a P/E ratio of -0.89 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.08 and a 200-day moving average of $2.48.
Edison Nation (NASDAQ:EDNT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter.
Edison Nation Company Profile (NASDAQ:EDNT)
Edison Nation, Inc operates as a consumer product research and development, manufacturing, sales, and fulfillment company worldwide. The company also creates, manufactures, and markets products for the infants/toddlers under the Cloud b brand name through its e-commerce site and other online e-tailers, as well as specialty boutiques, gift stores, and retailers.
