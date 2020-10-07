Edison Nation (NASDAQ:EDNT) Shares Gap Down to $1.80

Edison Nation Inc (NASDAQ:EDNT) shares gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $1.80, but opened at $1.70. Edison Nation shares last traded at $1.70, with a volume of 300 shares traded.

The company has a market capitalization of $19.33 million, a P/E ratio of -0.89 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.08 and a 200-day moving average of $2.48.

Edison Nation (NASDAQ:EDNT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Edison Nation stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Edison Nation Inc (NASDAQ:EDNT) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 15,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.16% of Edison Nation at the end of the most recent quarter. 4.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Edison Nation Company Profile (NASDAQ:EDNT)

Edison Nation, Inc operates as a consumer product research and development, manufacturing, sales, and fulfillment company worldwide. The company also creates, manufactures, and markets products for the infants/toddlers under the Cloud b brand name through its e-commerce site and other online e-tailers, as well as specialty boutiques, gift stores, and retailers.

