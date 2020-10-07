ECN Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:ECNCF) Receives $5.83 Average Target Price from Brokerages

ECN Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:ECNCF) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $5.83.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ECNCF. CIBC raised shares of ECN Capital from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 31st. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded ECN Capital from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on ECN Capital from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on ECN Capital in a report on Friday, July 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Shares of ECN Capital stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.99. 25,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,677. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.20. ECN Capital has a 1-year low of $1.83 and a 1-year high of $4.63.

ECN Capital Corp. originates, manages, and advises on prime consumer credit portfolios primarily in the United States. The company operates through Service Finance – Unsecured Consumer Loans; Triad – Secured Consumer Loans; and Kessler – Consumer Credit Cards segments. It provides prime credit portfolio solutions that include unsecured consumer loan portfolios, including home improvement loans; secured consumer loan portfolios, such as manufactured home loans; and consumer credit card portfolios.

