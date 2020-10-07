EchoLink (EKO) Trading Down 4% Over Last 7 Days

EchoLink (CURRENCY:EKO) traded up 9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on October 7th. One EchoLink token can currently be purchased for about $0.0023 or 0.00000021 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit, HitBTC, LBank and Huobi. Over the last week, EchoLink has traded down 4% against the US dollar. EchoLink has a market capitalization of $1.14 million and approximately $148,111.00 worth of EchoLink was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001385 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00020238 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.53 or 0.00042616 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00006737 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009407 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $506.51 or 0.04765029 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.10 or 0.00057390 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.38 or 0.00031837 BTC.

About EchoLink

EchoLink (CRYPTO:EKO) is a token. Its genesis date was January 20th, 2018. EchoLink’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens. The official website for EchoLink is echolink.info . EchoLink’s official Twitter account is @EchoLinkInfo1 . EchoLink’s official message board is medium.com/@EchoLinkInfo . The Reddit community for EchoLink is /r/EchoLinkInfo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

EchoLink Token Trading

EchoLink can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LBank, Huobi, Hotbit and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EchoLink directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EchoLink should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EchoLink using one of the exchanges listed above.

