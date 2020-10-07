Echo Global Logistics (NASDAQ:ECHO) PT Raised to $24.00

Echo Global Logistics (NASDAQ:ECHO) had its price target hoisted by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $23.00 to $24.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential downside of 7.90% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on ECHO. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on Echo Global Logistics from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Barrington Research boosted their price target on Echo Global Logistics from $22.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Echo Global Logistics in a research note on Friday, July 24th. TheStreet raised Echo Global Logistics from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub cut Echo Global Logistics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Echo Global Logistics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.42.

Shares of ECHO stock opened at $26.06 on Monday. Echo Global Logistics has a 1-year low of $14.17 and a 1-year high of $28.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $26.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The company has a market cap of $693.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 162.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.27.

Echo Global Logistics (NASDAQ:ECHO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The transportation company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $514.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $466.76 million. Echo Global Logistics had a return on equity of 5.11% and a net margin of 0.20%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Echo Global Logistics will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Kyle Sauers sold 9,000 shares of Echo Global Logistics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.60, for a total transaction of $230,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 88,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,256,384. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC grew its stake in Echo Global Logistics by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,460,177 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,569,000 after acquiring an additional 31,169 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Echo Global Logistics by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 943,268 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $16,111,000 after purchasing an additional 65,695 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Echo Global Logistics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $13,936,000. RK Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Echo Global Logistics by 35.9% in the 2nd quarter. RK Capital Management LLC now owns 599,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $12,970,000 after purchasing an additional 158,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Echo Global Logistics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $12,701,000. 97.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Echo Global Logistics

Echo Global Logistics, Inc provides technology-enabled transportation and supply chain management solutions in the United States. It utilizes a proprietary technology platform to compile and analyze data from its multi-modal network of transportation providers for the transportation and logistics needs.

