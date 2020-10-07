Echo Global Logistics (NASDAQ:ECHO) PT Raised to $24.00

Echo Global Logistics (NASDAQ:ECHO) had its price target hoisted by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $23.00 to $24.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential downside of 7.90% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other analysts also recently weighed in on ECHO. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on Echo Global Logistics from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Barrington Research boosted their price target on Echo Global Logistics from $22.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Echo Global Logistics in a research note on Friday, July 24th. TheStreet raised Echo Global Logistics from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub cut Echo Global Logistics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Echo Global Logistics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.42.
Shares of ECHO stock opened at $26.06 on Monday. Echo Global Logistics has a 1-year low of $14.17 and a 1-year high of $28.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $26.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The company has a market cap of $693.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 162.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.27.
In related news, CFO Kyle Sauers sold 9,000 shares of Echo Global Logistics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.60, for a total transaction of $230,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 88,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,256,384. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC grew its stake in Echo Global Logistics by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,460,177 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,569,000 after acquiring an additional 31,169 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Echo Global Logistics by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 943,268 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $16,111,000 after purchasing an additional 65,695 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Echo Global Logistics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $13,936,000. RK Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Echo Global Logistics by 35.9% in the 2nd quarter. RK Capital Management LLC now owns 599,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $12,970,000 after purchasing an additional 158,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Echo Global Logistics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $12,701,000. 97.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Echo Global Logistics
Echo Global Logistics, Inc provides technology-enabled transportation and supply chain management solutions in the United States. It utilizes a proprietary technology platform to compile and analyze data from its multi-modal network of transportation providers for the transportation and logistics needs.
Further Reading: What are gap-up stocks?
Receive News & Ratings for Echo Global Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Echo Global Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.