eBoost (EBST) Trading Down 2.1% Over Last 7 Days

eBoost (CURRENCY:EBST) traded down 2.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on October 7th. One eBoost coin can currently be bought for $0.0008 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. eBoost has a total market capitalization of $79,985.50 and $13.00 worth of eBoost was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, eBoost has traded down 2.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $46.34 or 0.00436129 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00011357 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded down 26.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0624 or 0.00000587 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000037 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00003550 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0450 or 0.00000423 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0411 or 0.00000386 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002791 BTC.

eBoost Coin Profile

EBST is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 14th, 2016. eBoost’s total supply is 99,990,002 coins. eBoost’s official Twitter account is @eBoostCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . eBoost’s official website is www.eboost.fun . The Reddit community for eBoost is /r/eboost and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

eBoost Coin Trading

eBoost can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as eBoost directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade eBoost should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy eBoost using one of the exchanges listed above.

