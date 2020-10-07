Ebiquity (LON:EBQ) Shares Gap Down to $22.40

Ebiquity plc (LON:EBQ)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $22.40, but opened at $21.50. Ebiquity shares last traded at $23.00, with a volume of 66,270 shares.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.82, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.16 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.57. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 24.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 27.90.

Ebiquity Company Profile (LON:EBQ)

Ebiquity plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides independent data-driven insights to media and marketing community worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Media Value Measurement, Market Intelligence, and Marketing Performance Optimization. It offers media value measurement services, including media auditing and benchmarking, cost saving and guarantee tracking, digital performance measurement, media consultancy, pitch management, marcomms operations, media agency contact management, and financial compliance and associated services.

