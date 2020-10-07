eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.71 Billion

Analysts predict that eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) will report $2.71 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Ten analysts have issued estimates for eBay’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.73 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.68 billion. eBay posted sales of $2.65 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 2.3%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that eBay will report full year sales of $10.78 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $10.68 billion to $11.13 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $11.77 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.06 billion to $12.81 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow eBay.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The e-commerce company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. eBay had a return on equity of 77.65% and a net margin of 46.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on EBAY shares. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of eBay from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine raised shares of eBay from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of eBay from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of eBay from $60.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of eBay from $49.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nineteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.73.

Shares of NASDAQ:EBAY traded up $1.19 during trading on Friday, hitting $50.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 169,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,790,778. The company has a 50-day moving average of $53.37 and a 200-day moving average of $47.44. eBay has a 12 month low of $26.02 and a 12 month high of $61.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market cap of $34.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.33.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 1st were issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 31st. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.59%.

In related news, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 4,384 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.48, for a total value of $256,376.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,226 shares in the company, valued at $1,065,856.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Marie Oh Huber sold 53,869 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.31, for a total value of $2,979,494.39. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 55,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,093,432.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 181,250 shares of company stock valued at $10,191,238. 5.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EBAY. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its holdings in shares of eBay by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,753,988 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $52,725,000 after buying an additional 211,194 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its stake in eBay by 76.2% during the 2nd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 28,257 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $1,482,000 after acquiring an additional 12,219 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in eBay by 380.5% during the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 26,643 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 21,098 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in eBay by 126.3% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 19,985 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $600,000 after acquiring an additional 11,154 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its stake in eBay by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 141,157 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $7,404,000 after acquiring an additional 2,775 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.35% of the company’s stock.

eBay

eBay Inc operates commerce platforms connecting various buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platforms include its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps; and StubHub platforms comprise its online ticket platform at stubhub.com, and the StubHub mobile apps that connect fans with their favorite sporting events, shows, and artists, as well as enables them to buy and sell tickets.

