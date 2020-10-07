Eaton Vance New York Municipal Income Trust (EVY) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 9th

Eaton Vance New York Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:EVY) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, October 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 13th will be given a dividend of 0.0458 per share on Tuesday, October 20th. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 9th.

Shares of Eaton Vance New York Municipal Income Trust stock opened at $12.74 on Wednesday. Eaton Vance New York Municipal Income Trust has a one year low of $10.08 and a one year high of $14.90.

About Eaton Vance New York Municipal Income Trust

Eaton Vance New York Municipal Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in the fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in debt securities issued by various industries such as cogeneration, education, electric utilities, general obligations, health care, hospital, industrial development revenue, insured-education, insured-escrowed/pre-refunded, insured-general obligations, insured-hospital, insured-transportation, water and sewer, senior living/life care, and transportation.

