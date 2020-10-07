Eaton Vance New York Municipal Income Trust (EVY) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 9th

Eaton Vance New York Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:EVY) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, October 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 13th will be given a dividend of 0.0458 per share on Tuesday, October 20th. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 9th.
Shares of Eaton Vance New York Municipal Income Trust stock opened at $12.74 on Wednesday. Eaton Vance New York Municipal Income Trust has a one year low of $10.08 and a one year high of $14.90.
About Eaton Vance New York Municipal Income Trust
