Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust (EFL) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 9th

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust (NYSE:EFL) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, October 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 13th will be given a dividend of 0.037 per share on Tuesday, October 20th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 9th.

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust stock opened at $8.62 on Wednesday. Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust has a 1-year low of $5.05 and a 1-year high of $9.75. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.10.

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust Company Profile

There is no company description available for Eaton Vance Float-Rate 2022 Target Term.

