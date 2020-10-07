Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) & Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX) Head to Head Comparison

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) and Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, valuation, earnings, profitability and institutional ownership.

Volatility and Risk

Easterly Government Properties has a beta of 0.47, indicating that its stock price is 53% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Dynex Capital has a beta of 1.3, indicating that its stock price is 30% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Easterly Government Properties and Dynex Capital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Easterly Government Properties 3.10% 0.60% 0.32% Dynex Capital 76.32% 14.31% 1.15%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

94.8% of Easterly Government Properties shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.0% of Dynex Capital shares are held by institutional investors. 9.9% of Easterly Government Properties shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 3.4% of Dynex Capital shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Easterly Government Properties pays an annual dividend of $1.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.6%. Dynex Capital pays an annual dividend of $1.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 10.0%. Easterly Government Properties pays out 86.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Dynex Capital pays out 74.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Easterly Government Properties has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Dynex Capital has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Dynex Capital is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Easterly Government Properties and Dynex Capital’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Easterly Government Properties $221.72 million 8.14 $7.21 million $1.20 18.88 Dynex Capital $170.17 million 2.13 -$152.67 million $2.09 7.50

Easterly Government Properties has higher revenue and earnings than Dynex Capital. Dynex Capital is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Easterly Government Properties, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Easterly Government Properties and Dynex Capital, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Easterly Government Properties 0 3 2 0 2.40 Dynex Capital 0 0 2 0 3.00

Easterly Government Properties presently has a consensus target price of $25.60, indicating a potential upside of 13.02%. Dynex Capital has a consensus target price of $17.50, indicating a potential upside of 11.68%. Given Easterly Government Properties’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Easterly Government Properties is more favorable than Dynex Capital.

Summary

Dynex Capital beats Easterly Government Properties on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Easterly Government Properties

Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA) is based in Washington, D.C., and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly's experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S. Government agencies for properties leased to such agencies either directly or through the U.S. General Services Administration (GSA).

About Dynex Capital

Dynex Capital, Inc., a mortgage real estate investment trust, invests in mortgage-backed securities (MBS) on a leveraged basis in the United States. It invests in agency and non-agency MBS consisting of residential MBS, commercial MBS (CMBS), and CMBS interest-only securities. Agency MBS have a guaranty of principal payment by an agency of the U.S. government or a U.S. government-sponsored entity, such as Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac. Non-Agency MBS have no such guaranty of payment. The company has qualified as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. Dynex Capital, Inc. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Glen Allen, Virginia.

