East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) Trading Up 6.1%

Shares of East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) traded up 6.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $35.66 and last traded at $35.61. 946,725 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 29% from the average session volume of 1,328,312 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.57.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of East West Bancorp from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of East West Bancorp from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of East West Bancorp from $33.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Friday, June 19th. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of East West Bancorp from $220.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of East West Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.00.

Get East West Bancorp alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.60, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.98. The company’s 50 day moving average is $35.13 and its 200 day moving average is $34.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $402.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $390.87 million. East West Bancorp had a net margin of 29.90% and a return on equity of 12.18%. East West Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.12 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EWBC. Matthew 25 Management Corp raised its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 154.4% in the 2nd quarter. Matthew 25 Management Corp now owns 114,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,149,000 after buying an additional 69,500 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 22,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $803,000 after buying an additional 2,296 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 40,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,461,000 after buying an additional 2,207 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of East West Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $672,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 58,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,126,000 after buying an additional 9,597 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.03% of the company’s stock.

About East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC)

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in the United States and Greater China. It operates in three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.

Further Reading: Are all No-Load Funds Equal?

Receive News & Ratings for East West Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for East West Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.