Eagle Point Income Company Inc (NYSE:EIC) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.27 Per Share

Eagle Point Income Company Inc (NYSE:EIC) declared a dividend on Tuesday, August 11th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 13th will be given a dividend of 0.27 per share on Friday, October 30th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 9th. This is an increase from Eagle Point Income’s previous dividend of $0.08.

Shares of Eagle Point Income stock opened at $13.25 on Wednesday. Eagle Point Income has a 12 month low of $5.62 and a 12 month high of $19.80. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.18.

Eagle Point Income (NYSE:EIC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 17th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.73 million during the quarter.

