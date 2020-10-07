Eagle Point Income Company Inc (EIC) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 9th

Eagle Point Income Company Inc (NYSE:EIC) declared a dividend on Tuesday, August 11th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.27 per share on Friday, October 30th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 9th. This is an increase from Eagle Point Income’s previous dividend of $0.08.

NYSE EIC traded up $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.25. 4,784 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,031. Eagle Point Income has a 12-month low of $5.62 and a 12-month high of $19.80. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.18.

Eagle Point Income (NYSE:EIC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 17th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.73 million for the quarter.

There is no company description available for Eagle Point Income Co Inc

