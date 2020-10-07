Dusk Network (DUSK) Trading Down 16.3% Over Last Week

Dusk Network (CURRENCY:DUSK) traded down 4.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on October 7th. Dusk Network has a market cap of $10.28 million and $137,954.00 worth of Dusk Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Dusk Network has traded down 16.3% against the dollar. One Dusk Network token can now be bought for about $0.0375 or 0.00000353 BTC on exchanges including Bittrex, Binance DEX and Ethfinex.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001385 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00020251 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.54 or 0.00042657 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00006831 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009403 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $512.03 or 0.04813756 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.10 or 0.00057336 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.40 or 0.00031925 BTC.

Dusk Network Profile

Dusk Network is a token. Its genesis date was July 12th, 2018. Dusk Network’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 273,821,673 tokens. Dusk Network’s official Twitter account is @DuskFoundation . The Reddit community for Dusk Network is /r/DuskNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Dusk Network is medium.com/dusk-network . The official website for Dusk Network is www.dusk.network

Dusk Network Token Trading

Dusk Network can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex, Binance DEX and Bittrex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dusk Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dusk Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dusk Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

