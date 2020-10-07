Duluth Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:DLTH) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.02 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Duluth Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:DLTH) will post earnings per share of ($0.02) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Duluth’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.08 and the lowest is ($0.12). Duluth posted earnings per share of $0.01 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 300%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, December 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Duluth will report full year earnings of $0.50 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.47 to $0.52. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.60 to $0.80. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Duluth.

Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 3rd. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.13. Duluth had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 2.45%. The company had revenue of $137.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.73 million.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on DLTH shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Duluth from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. BidaskClub upgraded Duluth from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Duluth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.33.

NASDAQ DLTH traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $12.86. 829 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 363,729. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Duluth has a 52-week low of $2.82 and a 52-week high of $14.20. The firm has a market cap of $371.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.81 and a beta of 1.07.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DLTH. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Duluth in the 1st quarter valued at about $366,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Duluth by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 32,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 5,218 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Duluth by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 58,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 6,393 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Duluth by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 177,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $712,000 after purchasing an additional 28,207 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Duluth in the 1st quarter valued at about $173,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.74% of the company’s stock.

Duluth Holdings Inc sells casual wear, workwear, and accessories for men and women under the Duluth Trading brand in the United States. It provides shirts, pants, underwear, tanks, outerwear, footwear, accessories, and hard goods. The company offers its products under various trademarks, trade names, and service marks, including Alaskan Hardgear, Armachillo, Ballroom, Bucket Master, Cab Commander, Crouch Gusset, Dry on the Fly, Duluth Trading Co, Duluthflex, Fire Hose, Longtail T, No-Yank, No Polo Shirt, Wild Boar Mocs, and Buck Naked.

