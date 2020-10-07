DubaiCoin Price Reaches $0.0412 (DBIX)

DubaiCoin (CURRENCY:DBIX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on October 7th. One DubaiCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0412 or 0.00000388 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, DubaiCoin has traded 13.7% lower against the dollar. DubaiCoin has a total market cap of $175,830.24 and $39.00 worth of DubaiCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Waves (WAVES) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00020827 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00020475 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00009800 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002565 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00003996 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00008974 BTC.

Clams (CLAM) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00014746 BTC.

About DubaiCoin

DBIX is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 20th, 2016. DubaiCoin’s total supply is 4,263,172 coins. DubaiCoin’s official website is www.arabianchain.org . DubaiCoin’s official Twitter account is @DubaiCoin_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DubaiCoin is /r/ArabianChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling DubaiCoin

DubaiCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DubaiCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DubaiCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DubaiCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

