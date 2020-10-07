DSLA Protocol Trading 27.2% Lower Over Last Week (DSLA)

DSLA Protocol (CURRENCY:DSLA) traded 11% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on October 7th. Over the last seven days, DSLA Protocol has traded down 27.2% against the U.S. dollar. One DSLA Protocol token can now be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. DSLA Protocol has a total market capitalization of $1.25 million and $68,159.00 worth of DSLA Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get DSLA Protocol alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001387 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00020285 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.53 or 0.00042682 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00006822 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009418 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $511.36 or 0.04815513 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.06 or 0.00057074 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.40 or 0.00032036 BTC.

About DSLA Protocol

DSLA Protocol (DSLA) is a token. It launched on July 13th, 2018. DSLA Protocol’s total supply is 9,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,759,996,476 tokens. DSLA Protocol’s official Twitter account is @Stacktical . The official message board for DSLA Protocol is blog.stacktical.com . DSLA Protocol’s official website is stacktical.com

DSLA Protocol Token Trading

DSLA Protocol can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DSLA Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DSLA Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DSLA Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DSLA Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DSLA Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.