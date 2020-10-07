DRDGOLD (NYSE:DRD) & Caledonia Mining (NYSE:CMCL) Head-To-Head Contrast

DRDGOLD (NYSE:DRD) and Caledonia Mining (NYSE:CMCL) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares DRDGOLD and Caledonia Mining’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DRDGOLD $269.51 million 2.84 $40.89 million $0.52 21.44 Caledonia Mining $75.83 million 2.62 $42.02 million N/A N/A

Caledonia Mining has lower revenue, but higher earnings than DRDGOLD.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

15.2% of DRDGOLD shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 15.5% of Caledonia Mining shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of DRDGOLD shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares DRDGOLD and Caledonia Mining’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DRDGOLD N/A N/A N/A Caledonia Mining 25.30% 10.94% 9.65%

Volatility and Risk

DRDGOLD has a beta of 1.02, meaning that its share price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Caledonia Mining has a beta of 1.05, meaning that its share price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for DRDGOLD and Caledonia Mining, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DRDGOLD 0 0 1 0 3.00 Caledonia Mining 0 0 0 0 N/A

DRDGOLD presently has a consensus target price of $18.50, suggesting a potential upside of 65.92%. Given DRDGOLD’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe DRDGOLD is more favorable than Caledonia Mining.

Dividends

DRDGOLD pays an annual dividend of $0.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.9%. Caledonia Mining pays an annual dividend of $0.34 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.0%. DRDGOLD pays out 61.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. DRDGOLD has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Caledonia Mining has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

About DRDGOLD

DRDGOLD Limited, a gold mining company, engages in surface gold tailings retreatment business in South Africa. The company's activities include exploration, extraction, processing, and smelting. It recovers gold from surface tailings in the central and western Witwatersrand basin in Gauteng province. The company was founded in 1895 and is headquartered in Rosebank, South Africa.

About Caledonia Mining

Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc primarily engages in the operation of a gold mine. The company also explores for and develops mineral properties for precious metals; and silver. It primarily holds a 64% interest in the Blanket Mine, a gold mine located in Zimbabwe. The company was formerly known as Caledonia Mining Corporation and changed its name to Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc in March 2016. Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Saint Helier, Jersey.

