Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN) Given New $17.00 Price Target at DA Davidson

Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN) had its price target hoisted by equities research analysts at DA Davidson from $14.00 to $17.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson’s price objective points to a potential upside of 16.60% from the company’s current price.
A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on DFIN. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.60.
Donnelley Financial Solutions stock traded up $0.63 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.58. The stock had a trading volume of 1,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 299,969. Donnelley Financial Solutions has a 52-week low of $4.04 and a 52-week high of $14.30. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market cap of $471.92 million, a PE ratio of 20.61 and a beta of 2.03.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Donnelley Financial Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its holdings in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 165.6% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 12,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 7,584 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 48.4% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 15,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 5,122 shares during the period. Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Donnelley Financial Solutions during the second quarter worth about $87,000. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Donnelley Financial Solutions during the second quarter worth about $105,000. Institutional investors own 91.50% of the company’s stock.
Donnelley Financial Solutions Company Profile
Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc operates as a risk and compliance solutions company in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. The Company provides regulatory filing and deal solutions through its software-as-a-service, technology-enabled services, and print and distribution solutions to public and private companies, mutual funds, and other regulated investment firms to serve their regulatory and compliance needs.
Read More: How to Invest in an Index Fund
Receive News & Ratings for Donnelley Financial Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Donnelley Financial Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.