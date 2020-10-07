Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN) Given New $17.00 Price Target at DA Davidson

Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN) had its price target hoisted by equities research analysts at DA Davidson from $14.00 to $17.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson’s price objective points to a potential upside of 16.60% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on DFIN. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.60.

Donnelley Financial Solutions stock traded up $0.63 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.58. The stock had a trading volume of 1,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 299,969. Donnelley Financial Solutions has a 52-week low of $4.04 and a 52-week high of $14.30. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market cap of $471.92 million, a PE ratio of 20.61 and a beta of 2.03.

Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.48. Donnelley Financial Solutions had a net margin of 2.85% and a return on equity of 9.14%. The company had revenue of $254.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $225.00 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Donnelley Financial Solutions will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Donnelley Financial Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its holdings in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 165.6% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 12,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 7,584 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 48.4% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 15,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 5,122 shares during the period. Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Donnelley Financial Solutions during the second quarter worth about $87,000. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Donnelley Financial Solutions during the second quarter worth about $105,000. Institutional investors own 91.50% of the company’s stock.

Donnelley Financial Solutions Company Profile

Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc operates as a risk and compliance solutions company in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. The Company provides regulatory filing and deal solutions through its software-as-a-service, technology-enabled services, and print and distribution solutions to public and private companies, mutual funds, and other regulated investment firms to serve their regulatory and compliance needs.

