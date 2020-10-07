Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TNA) Trading Up 8.2%

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TNA) were up 8.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $35.27 and last traded at $35.12. Approximately 9,079,435 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 45% from the average daily volume of 16,522,197 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.45.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.26.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TNA. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares in the second quarter valued at $48,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares in the first quarter valued at $51,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares in the first quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares by 100.0% in the second quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 2,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter.

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares Company Profile (NYSEARCA:TNA)

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares (the Fund), formerly Direxion Small Cap Bull 3X Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Small Cap Index). The Small Cap Index measures the performance of the small-cap segment of the United States equity universe, and consists of the smallest 2,000 companies in the Russell 3000 Index, representing approximately 10% of the total market capitalization of the Russell 3000 Index.

