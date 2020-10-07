Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:TMV) Shares Up 6%

Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:TMV)’s stock price shot up 6% on Monday . The company traded as high as $54.10 and last traded at $54.10. 156,190 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 29% from the average session volume of 220,966 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.02.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $50.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.73.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $105,000. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares in the second quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares by 29.1% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares in the second quarter valued at approximately $420,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares by 94.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,493 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares during the last quarter.

Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares (the Fund), formerly Direxion Daily 30-Year Treasury Bear 3x Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the inverse (or opposite) of the price performance of the NYSE 20 Year Plus Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index is a multiple-security fixed income index that aims to track the total returns of the long-term 20-year and greater maturity range of the United States Treasury bond market.

