Digiwage (WAGE) Price Reaches $0.0004

Digiwage (CURRENCY:WAGE) traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on October 7th. In the last seven days, Digiwage has traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar. One Digiwage coin can now be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges including Crex24 and CryptoBridge. Digiwage has a total market cap of $20,042.76 and approximately $4.00 worth of Digiwage was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $31.59 or 0.00296725 BTC.

Bonorum (BONO) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.41 or 0.00398340 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00019261 BTC.

Sapphire (SAPP) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000112 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0419 or 0.00000394 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00012805 BTC.

SovranoCoin (SVR) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00007784 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00007280 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00010000 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0295 or 0.00000277 BTC.

About Digiwage

Digiwage (CRYPTO:WAGE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. It launched on August 22nd, 2017. Digiwage’s total supply is 55,062,329 coins and its circulating supply is 47,062,308 coins. Digiwage’s official website is coin.digiwage.org. Digiwage’s official Twitter account is @digiwage and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Digiwage is /r/Digiwage and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Digiwage

Digiwage can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and CryptoBridge. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digiwage directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Digiwage should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Digiwage using one of the exchanges listed above.

