Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:DRNA) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.17 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:DRNA) to announce ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Dicerna Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.32) to $0.08. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($0.45) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 62.2%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th.

Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Dicerna Pharmaceuticals.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.54). The company had revenue of $40.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.04 million. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 79.65% and a negative net margin of 139.27%.

Several research firms have commented on DRNA. BidaskClub upgraded Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 19th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. ValuEngine upgraded Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.27.

Shares of NASDAQ:DRNA traded up $0.68 during trading on Friday, hitting $19.16. 3,975 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 659,122. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $11.75 and a 52 week high of $27.68. The company has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.66 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.74.

In other Dicerna Pharmaceuticals news, insider Bob D. Brown sold 8,185 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.48, for a total value of $183,998.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $296,398.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Douglas Fambrough acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.06 per share, for a total transaction of $180,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 22,300 shares in the company, valued at $402,738. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 11.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DRNA. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 147.9% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,975 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 1,775 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $62,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $119,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $139,000. 83.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Dicerna Pharmaceuticals

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of ribonucleic acid interference (RNAi)-based pharmaceuticals. The company develops pharmaceuticals using its GalXC RNAi platform for the treatment of diseases involving the liver, including rare diseases, viral infectious diseases, chronic liver diseases, and cardiovascular diseases.

