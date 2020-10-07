DiaSys (OTCMKTS:DYXC) and Coherent (OTCMKTS:COHR) Head-To-Head Contrast

DiaSys (OTCMKTS:DYXC) and Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

96.0% of Coherent shares are owned by institutional investors. 24.4% of DiaSys shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.6% of Coherent shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares DiaSys and Coherent’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DiaSys N/A N/A N/A Coherent -33.76% 3.25% 1.82%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares DiaSys and Coherent’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DiaSys N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Coherent $1.43 billion 1.89 $53.83 million $4.89 22.82

Coherent has higher revenue and earnings than DiaSys.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for DiaSys and Coherent, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DiaSys 0 0 0 0 N/A Coherent 0 4 7 0 2.64

Coherent has a consensus target price of $166.50, suggesting a potential upside of 49.23%. Given Coherent’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Coherent is more favorable than DiaSys.

Summary

Coherent beats DiaSys on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About DiaSys

DiaSys Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture and distribution of workstation instruments, consumables, reagents and specialized test kits to hospital, clinical and private physician laboratories. The company was founded in March 1992 and is headquartered in Waterbury, CT.

About Coherent

Coherent, Inc. provides lasers, laser-based technologies, and laser-based system solutions for a range of scientific, commercial, and industrial applications. It operates through two segments, OEM Laser Sources and Industrial Lasers & Systems. The company designs, manufactures, markets, and services lasers, laser tools, precision optics, and related accessories; and laser measurement and control products. Its products are used in markets, including microelectronics, materials processing, original equipment manufacturer components and instrumentation, and scientific research and government programs. The company markets its products through a direct sales force in the United States, as well as through direct sales personnel and independent representatives internationally. Coherent, Inc. was founded in 1966 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

