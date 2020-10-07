Diamond Market Capitalization Achieves $2.82 Million (DMD)

Diamond (CURRENCY:DMD) traded 5.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on October 7th. One Diamond coin can now be purchased for about $0.80 or 0.00007517 BTC on popular exchanges. Diamond has a market cap of $2.82 million and $11,072.00 worth of Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Diamond has traded 33.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001501 BTC.

KARMA (KARMA) traded 3,933.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000019 BTC.

MicroBitcoin (MBC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Riecoin (RIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000093 BTC.

FairGame (FAIR) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000060 BTC.

DMD (DMD) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $97.79 or 0.00919665 BTC.

Diamond Profile

Diamond is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 13th, 2013. Diamond’s total supply is 3,532,439 coins. Diamond’s official website is bit.diamonds . The Reddit community for Diamond is /r/dmd and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Diamond’s official Twitter account is @dmdcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Algorithm is ASIC resistant Grøstl. 4.38 million total coins. Block solving target time ~ 100 seconds. Low transaction fee at 0.001. Mean time per block under 60 seconds. Difficulty retargets at every block. Endless Hybrid Network Security. Transaction Message. Fast and secure transactions with 6 required confirmations. Provision for continuous promotion and development. Brand new code base with up to date security patches and significant performance improvements. “

Diamond Coin Trading

Diamond can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Diamond directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Diamond should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Diamond using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

