Diageo (LON:DGE) Shares Gap Up to $2,680.00

Diageo plc (LON:DGE) shares gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $2,680.00, but opened at $2,798.50. Diageo shares last traded at $2,713.50, with a volume of 1,007,074 shares trading hands.

DGE has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 2,400 ($31.36) target price on Diageo and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 2,750 ($35.93) target price on Diageo and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 3,300 ($43.12) target price on Diageo and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group set a GBX 2,800 ($36.59) target price on Diageo and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, HSBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,270 ($42.73) price target on shares of Diageo in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 2,948.24 ($38.52).

Get Diageo alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $62.75 billion and a PE ratio of 45.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 204.61, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.77. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 2,579.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 2,682.89.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 13th will be paid a GBX 42.47 ($0.55) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.47%. This is a positive change from Diageo’s previous dividend of $27.41. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. Diageo’s payout ratio is currently 116.86%.

In related news, insider Siobhán Moriarty sold 12,423 shares of Diageo stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,504 ($32.72), for a total value of £311,071.92 ($406,470.56). Also, insider Javier Ferrán acquired 315 shares of Diageo stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 2,630 ($34.37) per share, with a total value of £8,284.50 ($10,825.17). Insiders purchased a total of 641 shares of company stock valued at $1,667,442 over the last quarter.

Diageo Company Profile (LON:DGE)

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers a collection of brands across spirits, beer, cider, and wine categories. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, J&B, Buchanan's and Windsor whiskies, Smirnoff, Cîroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Bundaberg, McDowell's No.

Featured Article: Percentage Decliners

Receive News & Ratings for Diageo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diageo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.