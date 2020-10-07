Desjardins Weighs in on Uni Select Inc’s Q3 2020 Earnings (TSE:UNS)

Uni Select Inc (TSE:UNS) – Equities research analysts at Desjardins issued their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Uni Select in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, October 1st. Desjardins analyst B. Poirier expects that the company will post earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter. Desjardins has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Desjardins also issued estimates for Uni Select’s FY2020 earnings at ($0.59) EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.29 EPS.

Uni Select (TSE:UNS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported C($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.50) by C$0.18. The business had revenue of C$419.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$364.27 million.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on UNS. TD Securities raised Uni Select from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from C$4.50 to C$9.50 in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Laurentian Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$12.00 price objective on shares of Uni Select in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Uni Select from C$10.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Laurentian set a C$12.00 price objective on Uni Select and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Uni Select from C$8.00 to C$8.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Uni Select has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$10.80.

TSE UNS opened at C$5.94 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$6.54 and a 200-day moving average of C$6.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $251.78 million and a P/E ratio of -4.50. Uni Select has a 52 week low of C$2.90 and a 52 week high of C$13.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.49, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 2.03.

About Uni Select

Uni-Select Inc distributes automotive refinish, and industrial paint and related products in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through FinishMaster US, Canadian Automotive Group, and The Parts Alliance UK segments. The company also distributes automotive original equipment manufacturer and aftermarket parts.

