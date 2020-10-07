Delphy (DPY) Market Cap Reaches $430,418.43

Delphy (CURRENCY:DPY) traded down 16% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on October 7th. One Delphy token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0069 or 0.00000065 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Delphy has traded down 4% against the dollar. Delphy has a total market cap of $430,418.43 and approximately $362.00 worth of Delphy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001389 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00020287 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.53 or 0.00042654 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00006897 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009417 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $513.10 or 0.04830787 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.09 or 0.00057363 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.40 or 0.00032041 BTC.

Delphy Token Profile

Delphy is a token. Its launch date was August 30th, 2016. Delphy’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 62,199,848 tokens. Delphy’s official Twitter account is @Delphy_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . Delphy’s official website is delphy.org

Buying and Selling Delphy

Delphy can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Delphy directly using US dollars.

