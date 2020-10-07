DEEX (DEEX) Market Capitalization Tops $875,909.10

DEEX (CURRENCY:DEEX) traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on October 7th. DEEX has a market cap of $875,909.10 and approximately $556.00 worth of DEEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, DEEX has traded up 21.4% against the U.S. dollar. One DEEX coin can currently be bought for $0.0155 or 0.00000146 BTC on major exchanges including BTC-Alpha and Sistemkoin.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001869 BTC.

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001352 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0404 or 0.00000379 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002709 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0430 or 0.00000404 BTC.

Ixinium (XXA) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001121 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000016 BTC.

LHT (LHT) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0191 or 0.00000180 BTC.

DEEX Profile

DEEX (CRYPTO:DEEX) is a coin. Its launch date was November 8th, 2017. DEEX’s total supply is 87,811,933 coins and its circulating supply is 56,528,700 coins. DEEX’s official Twitter account is @deex_exchange and its Facebook page is accessible here . DEEX’s official website is www.deex.exchange

Buying and Selling DEEX

DEEX can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha and Sistemkoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DEEX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DEEX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

