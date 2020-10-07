Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Sets New 1-Year High at $232.49

Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $232.49 and last traded at $231.28, with a volume of 19949 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $226.12.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on DE shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Deere & Company from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $202.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Deere & Company from $175.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Deere & Company in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $244.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on Deere & Company from $185.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Deere & Company from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $210.98.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $213.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $167.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 2.03. The company has a market cap of $70.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.35, a PEG ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.92.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 21st. The industrial products company reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $1.31. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 22.24% and a net margin of 7.61%. The business had revenue of $7.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 7.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be paid a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is presently 30.58%.

In other news, insider Rajesh Kalathur sold 7,379 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $1,291,325.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 61,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,764,950. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 9,912 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $1,833,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 70,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,009,940. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,047 shares of company stock valued at $6,726,372 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in Deere & Company by 662.5% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Deere & Company in the first quarter valued at $28,000. TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Deere & Company in the second quarter valued at $47,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Deere & Company by 32.6% during the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 321 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Watson Rebecca purchased a new stake in Deere & Company during the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.77% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment provides various agriculture and turf equipment, and related service parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; tillage, seeding, and application equipment comprising sprayers, nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery; self-propelled forage harvesters and attachments, balers, and mowers; riding lawn equipment and walk-behind mowers, golf course equipment, utility vehicles, and commercial mowing equipment along with associated implements; integrated agricultural management systems technology and solutions; and other outdoor power products.

