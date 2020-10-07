DeepOnion (ONION) Price Tops $0.0798 on Exchanges

DeepOnion (CURRENCY:ONION) traded down 11.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on October 7th. In the last week, DeepOnion has traded 31% lower against the dollar. One DeepOnion coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0798 or 0.00000751 BTC on exchanges. DeepOnion has a total market capitalization of $1.29 million and approximately $18,824.00 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00004890 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00003753 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001020 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0557 or 0.00000525 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001202 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.22 or 0.00030358 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000851 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Triangles (TRI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00014299 BTC.

DeepOnion Coin Profile

DeepOnion is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 13th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 21,108,978 coins and its circulating supply is 16,117,126 coins. DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponionx and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DeepOnion is deeponion.org . The Reddit community for DeepOnion is /r/DeepOnion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DeepOnion’s official message board is deeponion.org/community

Buying and Selling DeepOnion

DeepOnion can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepOnion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeepOnion should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DeepOnion using one of the exchanges listed above.

