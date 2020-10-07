DECOIN (DTEP) Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.55 Million

DECOIN (CURRENCY:DTEP) traded down 7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on October 7th. One DECOIN coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0290 or 0.00000272 BTC on popular exchanges including Cat.Ex and VinDAX. DECOIN has a total market capitalization of $1.55 million and $270,114.00 worth of DECOIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, DECOIN has traded 8.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000028 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000573 BTC.

SportsCoin (SPORT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000017 BTC.

BitSoar (BSR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SuperSwap (SUPER) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0212 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Relevant (REL) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00005680 BTC.

Release Project (REL) traded 15% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Junsonmingchncoin (JMC) traded up 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DECOIN (CRYPTO:DTEP) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 1st, 2018. DECOIN’s total supply is 74,864,175 coins and its circulating supply is 53,649,357 coins. The official website for DECOIN is www.decoin.io . DECOIN’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

DECOIN can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: VinDAX and Cat.Ex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DECOIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DECOIN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DECOIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

