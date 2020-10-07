Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) Hits New 1-Year High at $241.94

Shares of Deckers Outdoor Corp (NYSE:DECK) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $241.94 and last traded at $240.91, with a volume of 2228 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $234.97.

DECK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $200.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $208.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Deckers Outdoor in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Pivotal Research upped their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Wedbush upped their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $185.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $210.13.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $211.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $180.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 3.27 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.81.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The textile maker reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.11) by $0.83. The business had revenue of $283.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $264.52 million. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 26.64% and a net margin of 13.44%. On average, research analysts predict that Deckers Outdoor Corp will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Deckers Outdoor news, SVP Thomas Garcia sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.86, for a total transaction of $97,430.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 21,617 shares in the company, valued at $4,212,288.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO David Powers sold 13,164 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.88, for a total value of $2,762,860.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 76,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,004,819.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 34,532 shares of company stock worth $7,368,805. 1.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DECK. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 8.8% in the second quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 2,371 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $466,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 11.9% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 1,825 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 2.9% in the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 7,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,375,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 2.0% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 10,548 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,072,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter.

Deckers Outdoor Company Profile (NYSE:DECK)

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and footwear under the Sanuk brand name.

