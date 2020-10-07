DecentBet (DBET) Price Hits $0.0018 on Major Exchanges

DecentBet (CURRENCY:DBET) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on October 7th. DecentBet has a market capitalization of $336,529.46 and $419.00 worth of DecentBet was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DecentBet token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0018 or 0.00000017 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, DecentBet has traded up 23.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001385 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00020238 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.53 or 0.00042616 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00006737 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009407 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $506.51 or 0.04765029 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.10 or 0.00057390 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.38 or 0.00031837 BTC.

About DecentBet

DBET is a token. It launched on September 23rd, 2017. DecentBet’s total supply is 188,632,973 tokens. The Reddit community for DecentBet is /r/decentbet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DecentBet’s official website is www.decent.bet . DecentBet’s official Twitter account is @Decent_Bet and its Facebook page is accessible here

DecentBet Token Trading

