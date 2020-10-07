DealNet Capital (CVE:DLS) Reaches New 52-Week High at $0.16

Shares of DealNet Capital Corp (CVE:DLS) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.16 and last traded at C$0.15, with a volume of 2000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.15.

The firm has a market cap of $9.89 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -150.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.14 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.08. The company has a quick ratio of 9.53, a current ratio of 10.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 563.52.

DealNet Capital Company Profile (CVE:DLS)

Dealnet Capital Corp. operates in consumer finance and engagement businesses in Canada and the United States. It operates through Consumer Finance and Live Engagement segments. The Consumer Finance segment offers financing solutions through a network of home improvement dealers. This segment engages in the origination, securitization, and servicing of consumer loans and leases.

