DAV Coin (DAV) 24-Hour Volume Hits $411,596.00

DAV Coin (CURRENCY:DAV) traded up 1.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on October 7th. During the last week, DAV Coin has traded 37.9% lower against the US dollar. DAV Coin has a market cap of $161,916.85 and $411,596.00 worth of DAV Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DAV Coin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges including $24.68, $24.43, $7.50 and $18.94.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get DAV Coin alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.03 or 0.00432722 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00011304 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10,640.27 or 1.00032058 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.88 or 0.00045878 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00005475 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00023950 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Vulcano [OLD] (VULC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0620 or 0.00000583 BTC.

DAV Coin Profile

DAV Coin (CRYPTO:DAV) is a coin. It was first traded on October 30th, 2017. DAV Coin’s total supply is 1,380,276,938 coins and its circulating supply is 691,906,124 coins. DAV Coin’s official Twitter account is @DavorCoin . DAV Coin’s official website is dav.network . DAV Coin’s official message board is medium.com/davnetwork . The Reddit community for DAV Coin is /r/DAVNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling DAV Coin

DAV Coin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: $20.33, $13.77, $24.43, $50.98, $32.15, $24.68, $51.55, $5.60, $10.39, $7.50, $18.94 and $33.94. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAV Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DAV Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DAV Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DAV Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DAV Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.