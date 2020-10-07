Datum Market Capitalization Tops $871,885.61 (DAT)

Datum (CURRENCY:DAT) traded 3% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on October 7th. During the last seven days, Datum has traded down 12.8% against the US dollar. One Datum token can currently be bought for $0.0009 or 0.00000008 BTC on major exchanges. Datum has a total market cap of $871,885.61 and $58,268.00 worth of Datum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Datum Profile

DAT is a token. It launched on December 9th, 2017. Datum’s total supply is 2,653,841,598 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,001,935,124 tokens. Datum’s official Twitter account is @datumnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Datum is datum.org

Datum Token Trading

Datum can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Datum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Datum using one of the exchanges listed above.

