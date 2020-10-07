Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) Receives $100.68 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the thirty-five brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $100.68.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $98.00 target price on shares of Darden Restaurants in a report on Thursday, August 27th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Darden Restaurants from $84.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. Loop Capital raised their target price on Darden Restaurants from $90.00 to $115.00 in a report on Monday, September 28th. MKM Partners raised their target price on Darden Restaurants from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Darden Restaurants from $95.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 25th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Liberty One Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Darden Restaurants in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 72.2% during the second quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 477 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Modus Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

DRI stock opened at $101.25 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $13.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -67.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.25. Darden Restaurants has a 1 year low of $26.15 and a 1 year high of $124.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $90.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.44.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 24th. The restaurant operator reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. Darden Restaurants had a positive return on equity of 12.45% and a negative net margin of 2.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.38 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Darden Restaurants will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, October 9th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%.

Darden Restaurants Company Profile

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 27, 2018, it owned and operated approximately 1,746 restaurants under the Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Bahama Breeze, Seasons 52, and Eddie V's brands.

