CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY) Shares Up 8%

CymaBay Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CBAY) shares shot up 8% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $7.64 and last traded at $7.60. 1,647,041 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 42% from the average session volume of 2,839,528 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.04.

Several research firms have recently commented on CBAY. BidaskClub raised shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from $9.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.13.

The stock has a market capitalization of $523.54 million, a P/E ratio of -6.72 and a beta of 1.56. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.01.

CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.07. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CymaBay Therapeutics Inc will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in CymaBay Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in CymaBay Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $156,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in CymaBay Therapeutics by 474.1% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,154,427 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,668,000 after purchasing an additional 2,605,008 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in CymaBay Therapeutics by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 372,638 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,301,000 after purchasing an additional 20,400 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in CymaBay Therapeutics by 215.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 25,012 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 17,079 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.99% of the company’s stock.

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and providing therapies to treat liver and other chronic diseases. Its lead product candidate is seladelpar, a selective agonist of peroxisome proliferator-activated receptor delta, which has completed Phase II clinical study for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis, as well as patients with nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

