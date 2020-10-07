Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc 6% Conv. Pref. Shrs (NASDAQ:CYCCP) Shares Gap Up to $5.12

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc 6% Conv. Pref. Shrs (NASDAQ:CYCCP) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $5.12, but opened at $5.66. Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc 6% Conv. Pref. Shrs shares last traded at $5.66, with a volume of 118 shares traded.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.86.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 15th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.60%.

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer and other proliferative diseases. The company's oncology development programs include sapacitabine, a novel orally-available nucleoside analog that is in Phase III clinical trial for the front-line treatment of acute myeloid leukemia; and Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes.

