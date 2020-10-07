CyberVein Market Capitalization Achieves $124.25 Million (CVT)

CyberVein (CURRENCY:CVT) traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on October 7th. CyberVein has a market capitalization of $124.25 million and $177,125.00 worth of CyberVein was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CyberVein token can now be purchased for $0.12 or 0.00001102 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, CyberVein has traded 10.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Sentinel (SENT) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000021 BTC.

U Network (UUU) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

eosDAC (EOSDAC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Linker Coin (LNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000190 BTC.

AdHive (ADH) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Daneel (DAN) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000007 BTC.

SnipCoin (SNIP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CyberVein Profile

CyberVein is a token. It was first traded on March 4th, 2018. CyberVein’s total supply is 2,147,483,648 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,060,404,496 tokens. CyberVein’s official Twitter account is @cyberveingroup and its Facebook page is accessible here . CyberVein’s official website is www.cybervein.org

CyberVein Token Trading

CyberVein can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CyberVein directly using US dollars.

