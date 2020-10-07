CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) Shares Acquired by Farmers Trust Co.

Farmers Trust Co. increased its stake in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,077 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,985 shares during the quarter. Farmers Trust Co.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $3,392,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in CVS Health in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in CVS Health in the second quarter worth about $41,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in CVS Health in the second quarter worth about $42,000. Campbell Wealth Management bought a new stake in CVS Health in the second quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Balentine LLC bought a new stake in CVS Health in the first quarter worth about $47,000. 75.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CVS Health stock traded up $0.95 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $59.18. The stock had a trading volume of 116,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,724,876. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. CVS Health Corp has a 12 month low of $52.04 and a 12 month high of $77.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.15 billion, a PE ratio of 9.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.08.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.71. CVS Health had a return on equity of 16.32% and a net margin of 3.13%. The firm had revenue of $65.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that CVS Health Corp will post 7.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on CVS. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on CVS Health from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Piper Sandler began coverage on CVS Health in a report on Thursday, September 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on CVS Health from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of CVS Health in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on CVS Health from $109.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.94.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

