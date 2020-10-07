CVS Group (LON:CVSG) Shares Gap Up to $1,203.00

CVS Group Plc (LON:CVSG)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $1,203.00, but opened at $1,256.00. CVS Group shares last traded at $1,196.00, with a volume of 78,899 shares trading hands.

Several brokerages have commented on CVSG. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of CVS Group from GBX 600 ($7.84) to GBX 1,070 ($13.98) and gave the company a “sector performer” rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,400 ($18.29) price target on shares of CVS Group in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Liberum Capital initiated coverage on shares of CVS Group in a research note on Monday, August 24th. They issued a “hold” rating and a GBX 1,274 ($16.65) price target on the stock. Finally, Peel Hunt raised their target price on shares of CVS Group from GBX 1,130 ($14.77) to GBX 1,230 ($16.07) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.36, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $844.33 million and a PE ratio of 149.28. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,188.08 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,021.93.

CVS Group plc engages in veterinary, online pharmacy, and retail businesses. The company operates through four segments: Veterinary Practice, Laboratory, Crematoria, and Animed Direct. It operates animal veterinary practices and complementary veterinary diagnostic businesses. The company also provides pet cremation services for veterinary practices and directly for pet owners; and clinical waste collection services, as well as specialist veterinary recruitment services.

