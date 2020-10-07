CVD Equipment (NASDAQ:CVV) Shares Gap Up to $2.98

CVD Equipment Co. (NASDAQ:CVV)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.98, but opened at $3.28. CVD Equipment shares last traded at $4.16, with a volume of 64,291 shares trading hands.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.10. The company has a quick ratio of 3.30, a current ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

CVD Equipment Company Profile (NASDAQ:CVV)

CVD Equipment Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells equipment and process solutions used to develop and manufacture materials and coatings for research and industrial applications in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, CVD/First Nano and SDC. The company offers chemical vapor deposition systems for use in the research, development, and manufacture of aerospace and medical components, semiconductors, LEDs, carbon nanotubes, nanowires, solar cells, and other industrial applications; and rapid thermal processing systems for use in implant activation, oxidation, silicide formation, and other processes.

